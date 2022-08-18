Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October. If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said. One of the sources said that while...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg cuts a DEAL: Longtime lieutenant of ex-president faces five months in prison when he 'pleads guilty Thursday to $1.7M tax fraud in NYC' - but he refuses to turn on former president
Donald Trump's longtime financial chief is expected to plead guilty on Thursday after 'cutting a deal' with Manhattan prosecutors that will see him potentially serve five years behind bars in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former president's company.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early morning raid. MICHAEL MUKASEY:...
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
If Trump gets convicted of the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, legal analyst says
The Espionage Act is among the three laws Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid. Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst said. "We're talking about real serious crimes here," Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst, told MSNBC. A legal...
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Ex-Aide: ‘Nervous’ Rudy Giuliani Has 1 Move Left As Target In Criminal Probe
The former New York City mayor "knows he lied" and has backed himself into a corner ahead of this week's grand jury appearance.
DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump
Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign.
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Trump ‘got emotional’ in a phone call after pardoning Manafort and called him a ‘real man,’ Manafort claims
Manafort claims Trump "got emotional" during a phone call after pardoning him. He wrote in his new memoir that his fellow prisoners couldn't understand why he wasn't pardoned sooner. "To them, the worst criminal is not somebody who breaks the law, but a rat," he wrote. Former President Donald Trump...
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
