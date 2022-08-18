ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Engineers release details of new traffic signal in Meridianville

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Officials have released more details about what residents can expect with a new traffic light being installed at a dangerous intersection .

According to Madison County Engineer Chuck Faulkner, there will be an advance warning sign with a flashing beacon light placed an unspecified distance before the signal on the northbound side of Highway 231-431.

Faulkner says that light will let drivers know they will need to stop when flashing.

He says the hill traveling southbound on the highway was considered in the design, saying, “there is sufficient stopping sight distance.”

Some residents have expressed concerns on social media, saying that the new signal will only create more hazards and car accidents instead of solving an already dangerous area.

He says once the signal is ready to be activated, it will be put into “flash mode” before transitioning to regular operation to allow drivers to get accustomed to it. Faulkner says that period typically lasts about 7 days.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Nexstar Media Inc
