Rockingham County seeking information about fatal fire that killed young child, mother in Madison

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five months after a double fatal fire in Madison, a task force is asking for the public’s help.

On the morning of March 16th, officials responded to Madison Beach Road in Madison . A child and a mother were found dead in the home after crews responded to a heavy fire Wednesday morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

A 4-year-old girl, Serenity, and her mother Dawn, were killed, according to their family. They were in the house with another family member when the fire broke out. The little girl and her mother were unable to get out and the family member was seriously burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rockingham County Fire Investigation Take Force, which is asking for the public’s help with any information that could advance the investigation.

Anyone having information about the case please contact Detective Brian Disher of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3117 or Lt. John Shelton of the Madison Police Department at (336) 548-6097. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.

