Nashville, AR

swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Joel Ray Pinkerton of Newhope

Joel Ray Pinkerton, age 78, of Newhope, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ray was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Newhope, Ark., to Leonard D. and Eunice Greene Pinkerton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his great-granddaughter, Brooke Danielle Ackley; and his two sisters, Opal Sue Bissell and Joy Fern Crabtree.
NEWHOPE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving

In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
NASHVILLE, AR
swark.today

HCHS Meeting August 23 — Talbot Feild Collection

Press Release: Hempstead County Historical Society. The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College

Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
KTBS

The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Gateway Farmers’ Market leaves Texarkanans hungry for more years ahead

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Arkansas, celebrated its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning. Guest speakers, honored long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries. MayorAllen Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance...
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman

MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR

Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTBS

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

