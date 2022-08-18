Read full article on original website
Obituary: Joel Ray Pinkerton of Newhope
Joel Ray Pinkerton, age 78, of Newhope, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ray was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Newhope, Ark., to Leonard D. and Eunice Greene Pinkerton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his great-granddaughter, Brooke Danielle Ackley; and his two sisters, Opal Sue Bissell and Joy Fern Crabtree.
The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving
In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
HCHS Meeting August 23 — Talbot Feild Collection
Press Release: Hempstead County Historical Society. The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
City appoints interim Texarkana, Ark. police chief
City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan Friday as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Gateway Farmers’ Market leaves Texarkanans hungry for more years ahead
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Arkansas, celebrated its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning. Guest speakers, honored long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries. MayorAllen Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance...
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
