Cutler Bay, FL

Click10.com

Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine

A Miami police officer bonded out of jail Sunday after being arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. On Saturday, investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit conducted surveillance in the case of 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano, according to an arrest report. During the surveillance, Marcano is seen driving...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WESTON, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation

MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez succumbs to injuries received in line of duty

MIAMI - On Sunday afternoon, a full ceremonial processional escort was held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez, who succumbed to his injuries at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Perez died Sunday as a result of an August 2 line of duty injury sustained while serving as a Special Agent.    The procession to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office capped a heartbreaking week for law enforcement in South Florida. "That doesn't even do the justice for the type of man that he is and, in my opinion, he's a good man, good father, good husband,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL

