Bridgeport, WV

Bridge Sports Complex hosting part-time job fair

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridge Sports Complex is set to host a part-time job fair this Sunday.

The Bridge is hiring lifeguards, concessions staff, clip n’ climb staff, “Lil’ Trolls”—its youth development program—coaches, after-school program staff and front desk attendants.

Some of the jobs come as part of the sports complex’s new fall programs , including the afterschool program. The Bridge also periodically hosts events.

Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo to be held at The Bridge Friday and Saturday

There will be open interviews conducted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. according to a press release sent Thursday.

The Bridge said in the release that it offers flexible scheduling, so it’s an opportunity for busy students who want to control how much they work.

Interested job seekers can register for the job fair online .

City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
