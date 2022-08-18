ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school

OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
OROVILLE, CA
Oroville, CA
Oroville, CA
ABC10

Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said. Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for Kiely Rodni enters week 2 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back

TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. 
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Los Molinos area on Tuesday after drugs found in car

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Tehama County Probation Department arrested two people after finding narcotics in a car in the Los Molinos area on Tuesday. Officers were conducting compliance checks when they saw a person on mandatory supervision, who had multiple warrants, drive by in a car. Before...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

