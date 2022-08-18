Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man suspected of exposing himself near Sycamore Pool in Chico arrested Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that they arrested a man after receiving a report of a possible indecent exposure at the Sycamore Pool area of Bidwell Park on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. The person who reported the suspect, who was identified as Ezequiel Ruiz-Leon, said he was standing...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for firing gun during fight at Downtown Chico City Plaza Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that after they were flagged down at the Downtown City Plaza, officers arrested a man after witnesses said he fired a gun at someone he had been fighting with on Saturday at around 5:31 a.m. Officers saw two people fighting near the stage area...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school
OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said. Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near...
actionnewsnow.com
Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
Search for Kiely Rodni enters week 2 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back
TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.
KCRA.com
31-year-old Oroville man dead after being struck by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — An Oroville man is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Sutter County on Sunday morning, authorities said. He was trying to flag down cars after crashing his own. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 21, 2022. The incident happened at 5:20 a.m....
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on the charges of animal cruelty and making criminal threats in Artois
ARTOIS, Calif. - The Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF) arrested a man on Friday in Artois for allegations of animal cruelty and criminal threats in relation to a post on social media. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office saw a social media post where Ricardo Garcia, 30, of...
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Los Molinos area on Tuesday after drugs found in car
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Tehama County Probation Department arrested two people after finding narcotics in a car in the Los Molinos area on Tuesday. Officers were conducting compliance checks when they saw a person on mandatory supervision, who had multiple warrants, drive by in a car. Before...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police looking for at-risk, elderly woman last heard from Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her family Wednesday night. Officers did an area...
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
2news.com
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
