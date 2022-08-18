Read full article on original website
Todd Halbur wants to be the voice of the Iowa taxpayer
The Republican candidate for Iowa auditor says he wants to be a watchdog and the voice of the Iowa taxpayer. Todd Halbur became the party’s nominee by narrowly defeating former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa in the June primary. Speaking to a supporters sheltering from rainshowers at the Des...
Iowa GOP candidates love state fair, shun DM Register Soapbox
Politicians love spending time at the Iowa State Fair, and many candidates for state and federal offices made multiple visits this year. But in a break with a long-running practice, Republicans seeking statewide and federal offices mostly shunned the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox. Just three of the eleven GOP...
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
Iowa voters in November will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”. A new...
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Iowa Egg Council sets new personal one-day record
The Iowa Egg Council has been giving away free eggs-on-a-stick for several years. Yesterday, they gave away more than 20,300 eggs.
Storm Lake District Leaders Raise Concerns About Upcoming Early Elementary Bond Vote
Information was mailed out this week to Storm Lake Community School District residents regarding the upcoming bond vote for the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the Early Elementary would add a 1st grade wing to the school. Even though property taxes would NOT be affected if the bond passes, District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson is concerned that not much is being said about the bond issue, and the biggest challenge is getting people to go to the polls...(audio clip below :32 )
Iowa Soybean Farmer Appointed Vice Chair of ASA World Initiative for Soy in Human Health
ANKENY, Iowa—As the global population continues to increase, leaders of soybean-centric organizations like the American Soybean Association’s (ASA) World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) are working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers to find new ways to appease the growing demand for quality, protein-rich soy through trade in developing and emerging markets.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare
Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Guests:. Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type...
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize
WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
School Board Chooses Legislative Priorities ; Approve New Lifting Equipment
The Storm Lake School Board at their recent meeting identified preschool, mental health, teacher recruitment and licensure, and supplemental state aid as their top four legislative action priorities to be submitted to the Iowa Association of School Boards. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole especially highlighted preschool as a top priority for...
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
Merle Edward Schumann, 85, of Ida Grove
Merle Edward Schumann, age 85, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Richard A. Salcido will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.
