Roadside billboards are now allowed in Tamarac along the major highways, and the first one might be installed south of Commercial Blvd on the Turnpike by the end of the year. Maxine Calloway, director of community development for the city, explained that in March, 3N Outdoor Media, Inc. first approached the city to gauge their interest in erecting a billboard on the city-owned right of way along the Turnpike. Staff brought the matter to the city commission on June 8, and the amendment was approved 4-1 on July 13, with Mayor Michelle Gomez voting no.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO