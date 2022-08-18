ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Billboard claims new North Carolina law dean with Trump ties ‘betrayed our constitution’

By Steve Doyle
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point University officials are standing firmly by their appointment of former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin as the founding dean of their planned law school despite a new call for them to reconsider.

Carolina Forward, a progressive activist organization based in Carrboro, announced Wednesday that it had leased a billboard along eastbound I-74 near HPU to call for university officials to think again before giving Martin this job.

What’s in a ‘raid?’ History offers examples that FBI didn’t conduct one at Mar-A-Lago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fXOA_0hM7Bcn100
Carolina Forward has leased this billboard along I-74 near High Point University to protest the hiring of Mark Martin as the founding dean of HPU’s planned law school. (CAROLINA FORWARD)

Martin, who served on the state supreme court from 2014 to 2019, was named June 7 as the first dean of the law school that HPU plans to open , but it is his apparent connection to former President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that has brought questions about that decision.

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Martin was among the persons Trump called for counsel on Jan. 6 during the riot by his supporters to upend the congressional certification of the election of President Joe Biden. Those rioters believed Trump’s unfounded claims that election fraud had caused his defeat and violently sought to stop House and Senate from fulfilling their constitutional obligation .

Martin’s connections to Trump inspired Carolina Forward to employ the billboard in “urging university leaders, faculty, staff, students and the general public to just say no to Mark Martin. … He should no longer practice law in the State of North Carolina – let alone guide legal education here. Please join us in respectfully urging High Point University President Nido Qubein and the university board to rescind Martin’s appointment as law school dean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGxHx_0hM7Bcn100
Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin has been named the founding dean of High Point University’s planned law school. (HPU)

HPU, which had not mentioned Martin’s connection to the reporting about Jan. 6 until WGHP brought the matter to the public’s attention on June 7, responded Wednesday to queries from WGHP with a statement released by spokesperson Pam Haynes that seems to indicate that the university’s decision was based somewhat on the fact that Martin has not been named in the investigation by the Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6th Attack on the Capitol.

“This is an institution that believes and earnestly strives to live by civility, integrity, and fairness to all – including a commitment of fairness to all our employees,” the release said. “We absolutely respect the rule of law, including our nation’s legal due process.

“We hope you can appreciate that Mark Martin was hired following a search process that included recommendations and reviews from legal professionals, academic deans, and other leaders from both sides of the political spectrum. Below is a sample of the comments we received. In addition, his record demonstrates significant success as a leader of a law school.

“As it relates to the events of Jan. 6, more than 1,000 people have been interviewed as part of the thorough work of the House Select Committee, and Mark Martin has not been one of them. HPU’s Board of Trustees and President will always make important decisions like employment status based on merit, but unless legal due process has rendered proof of anything illegal, then decisions cannot be made based merely on hearsay and media reports.

“If legal due process renders facts in the future that prove an individual has done something illegal, the university would take appropriate action based on such facts.”

Haynes’ release – as had been the case in a note from spokesperson Allison Lightner in June – included a variety of testimonials on Martin’s behalf.

The High Point Enterprise, which first reported its presence , included a release in which HPU’s words suggest the university has examined the issue more closely since the announcement was made and that Martin had been vindicated.

“Chief Justice Martin assured HPU that he was not retained as a lawyer by anyone in connection with the 2020 presidential election process,” the statement said. “Based on HPU’s understanding of all the information available and our candid and open conversations with Chief Justice Martin, we believe that he has done nothing wrong.”

WGHP has asked for an interview with Martin, who has not responded to questions from media outlets seeking his comment on the reports about Jan. 6.

No report had suggested that Martin had been hired by Trump, as was the case with Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell, among others, but the Times did report that Martin was the author of a lawsuit in Texas that was used to that end.

Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months

The back story

The Times reported that Martin, at the time dean of the Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia – where U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. is among the guest lecturers – was part of a “team of lawyers with close ties to the Trump campaign ” and to being part of two controversial legal maneuvers that Trump employed.

First, the Times reported, Martin was an author of the lawsuit in Texas that attempted to overturn Biden’s electoral victories in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. That suit was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Then, the Times said, Martin reportedly advocated for what has become a pivotal issue in the run-up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021: that Vice President Mike Pence could reject any state election returns and set aside the electoral votes .

Martin’s name also is listed on the White House’s call log for Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported in March. The report cited that Trump asked for the call to Martin, which was made at 7:30 p.m. Martin was known to be a friend of then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is a former member of Congress from North Carolina.

In the in-depth report of the back story behind Trump’s maneuvering on and around Jan. 6, 2021, the Times said Martin worked behind the scenes in drafting legal opinions to support Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2tTF_0hM7Bcn100
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Perspective on his role

Former colleagues such as retired state Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr and former Chief Justice Burley Mitchell have said that even if you disagree with Martin’s opinions, that doesn’t mean he did anything illegal or unethical.

Rich Eisen, an expert on law and legal corruption at the Brookings Institution – and one of the authors of the “Trump On Trial” report issued this week – told The News & Observer in Raleigh last year that Martin’s actions, as described in the Times’ report, should be subject to legal review .

“All the lawyers who whipped up Trump’s followers into a frenzy based on the completely baseless belief that the election had been stolen must bear a share of the responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6,” Eisen, a special counsel in Trump’s first impeachment, told the N&O.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 62

Poppy S
3d ago

lol. always blame trump. he's been out of office for years now and the Democrats are still afraid of him. They so scared he's going to run again that they are pulling every trick they can.

Reply(26)
20
Guest
3d ago

So if you fail to agree with Liberals you don’t work, you are evil, you spread lies because that’s what they say! And what if it comes out that every word Trump stated is true against other politicians and government agencies? Trump stated there was no Russian Collusion and after lord knows how much tax payers money spent…Trump was right IN FACT IT WAS HILIRY CLINTON AND HER CAMPAIGN THAT CREATED IT & caused countless money wasted and I believe actual crimes Trump stated there were wire taps and he was right. And again more tax payers money being spent by Government Agencies to attack again BECAUSE HE MAY RUN FOR PRESIDENT…these agencies should be investigated using and wasting Tax Payers money for personal vendettas and should be forced to pay us back all of these ppl.

Reply
11
Larkin Mckeithen
2d ago

wow. do they really think people still believe that Trump caused the capitol debacle. it's very obvious the smear campaign continues.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Texas State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Education
City
Carrboro, NC
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, NC
Salon

No exit: After Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump is trapped — and his fear is palpable

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. There is no limit to the depths Donald Trump will explore to beg for money. A day after the FBI executed a search warrant on his home at Mar-a-Lago, the former president sent out emails to his supporters saying the FBI had "raided" his home, "broke into" his safe and possibly planted evidence. Was he upset? Maybe. Was he innocent? Who cares? But he was open about needing money to help battle "the corrupt left," whatever that means. And so, dear friends and neighbors, the preacher in the big pop-up tent is going to pass around the hat, and if you'd very graciously give everything you have, the billionaire who needs your money would much appreciate it. By the way, would you like a new shirt with Donald's portrait? He's got those too.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Martin
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Burley Mitchell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rich Eisen
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Point University#Carolina Forward#The State Supreme Court#The New York Times#The Washington Post#House#Senate
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

68K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy