Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Submit FNF Scores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you at any of the games tonight? Submit the scores with the form below!. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
Southeast Health educates the community on living healthier
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health held its 29th men’s health fair at the Dothan Civic Center. At the health fair, men came in to get free health screenings — having their blood drawn that checked testosterone levels, cholesterol, glucose and informing them about how to reduce the risk of a stroke.
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
Search underway for missing Fort Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Carroll
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan and Carroll clash in week one in a matchup featuring the biggest schools for week 0. In 2021, Dothan went on to win by two touchdowns, 29-15 at Rip Hewes Stadium. This season the Wolves took down the Eagles 45-19 on the road.
Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health is hosting the 29th annual Men’s Health Fair at the Dothan Civic Center Saturday, August 20. The event will offer free medical tests for men. A single blood draw will test for testosterone, cholesterol, thyroid, glucose, and prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels. The...
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Several Florida-Alabama dive teams are actively searching for a missing Fort Rucker student at Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing. Jackson County Sherriff’s Office says they received a 911 call on Saturday of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. “Deputies responded...
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
