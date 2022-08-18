Read full article on original website
Lea Michele and Husband Celebrate Son Ever's 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'
Lea Michele is showering her son Ever Leo with a lot of love on his 2nd birthday!. In honor of the special milestone on Sunday, the Funny Girl actress shared a carousel of pictures, including herself, Ever, and her husband Zandy Reich, to commemorate the occasion. "Happy 2nd Birthday to...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!. The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming. The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western...
People
See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home
Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo invited viewers inside their California home. In a new YouTube video, the couple open up the family-friendly house in North Hollywood that they share with daughters Evangeline, 1, and Felicity, 4. While giving a tour of the dining room, the Counting On...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video
Ryan Gosling is never far from Eva Mendes' mind — and grasp!. The actress, 48, showed off her love for her longtime beau in a black-and-white Instagram video Thursday, in which she is seen wiping down her smartphone. Facing the phone screen to the camera, Mendes laughs and pauses...
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
People
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
People
Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby Girl: 'From Love Comes Life'
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have added another little one to their family!. The Grammy-winning singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, they announced on Instagram Friday. The couple is already parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8.
People
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'
Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell. The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.
Billy Idol Says Granddaughter Poppy, 2, Is an 'Old Chip Off the Grandad Block'
Billy Idol's granddaughter shares his big personality. The British rocker, 66, appeared on Audacy Check In where he talked about his life as a grandfather to daughter Bonnie Blue's two daughters, Poppy Rebel, 2, and MaryJane Rebel, 7 months. When talking about his older granddaughter, the "White Wedding" singer said...
People
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
Thor: Love and Thunder, DWTS Special Among Disney+ Day Premieres
Thor: Love and Thunder will strike down on streaming on Thursday, Sept. 8, as one of many Disney+ Day premieres. In addition to the streaming release of the fourth Thor film (which features an Emmy-winning, mid-credits cameo), the annual promotional event will unleash: Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder In which Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson “divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.” Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return A documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club that explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, via the recent...
