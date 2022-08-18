Read full article on original website
Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families looking to enjoy the weekend in Greenville have a unique opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. Dinosaur Adventure, a prehistoric exhibit is coming to the Greenville Convention Center Saturday, August 20 from 9 A.M. to 8...
Play of the Week: Herring connects with Marcum
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Time now for our Play of the Night and we got to give big ups to the new quarterback at D.H. Conley Jason Herring his first career touchdown pass to the big fella Cooper Marcum. Shoutout to Conley for the big road win at Laney. Big first week for the Big Carolina conference flexing its muscles.
ECU football wraps up fall preseason camp, players talk football, team and music on media day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football had its media day today at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. You never know what might come out of media day. Our Eric Gullickson found out a little about football and the music that hypes the guys up. ECU football wrapped up their preseason fall camp this...
WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK ONE - Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery. Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue...
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are reacting to an early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex. The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health non-life threatening injuries.
School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for. At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
GUC hits another safety milestone
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities(GUC) has achieved an important safety milestone. GUC has reached one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. The company previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020. GUC tells WITN that it places...
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex, and when a car didn’t stop when asked, police chased the car through the city. The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of...
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency has received new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant. Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The new automatic defibrillators will provide deputies with the tools...
