Greenville, NC

WITN

Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families looking to enjoy the weekend in Greenville have a unique opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. Dinosaur Adventure, a prehistoric exhibit is coming to the Greenville Convention Center Saturday, August 20 from 9 A.M. to 8...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Play of the Week: Herring connects with Marcum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Time now for our Play of the Night and we got to give big ups to the new quarterback at D.H. Conley Jason Herring his first career touchdown pass to the big fella Cooper Marcum. Shoutout to Conley for the big road win at Laney. Big first week for the Big Carolina conference flexing its muscles.
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
WITN

Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for. At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Uncle Kracker
WITN

Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

GUC hits another safety milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities(GUC) has achieved an important safety milestone. GUC has reached one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. The company previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020. GUC tells WITN that it places...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

