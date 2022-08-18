ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Sleeping Morristown toddler dies after driver crashed into home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident. Morristown Police added that the […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Loudon County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, TN
City
Loudon, TN
County
Loudon County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Loudon, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Sergeant#The Shoffner Family#Tn
wvlt.tv

Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

UPDATE: According to the Morristown Police Department, Mary Ann Sampson has been found safe. No further details were released. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

No injuries reported following Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. The TBI said Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely. The TBI said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 4418 Western Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, officials...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy