Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
Two Silver Alerts still active in East Tennessee
Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Sleeping Morristown toddler dies after driver crashed into home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident. Morristown Police added that the […]
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
WATE
Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
Oak Ridge wreck injures 2 drivers
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
UPDATE: According to the Morristown Police Department, Mary Ann Sampson has been found safe. No further details were released. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann […]
WATE
Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. The TBI said Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely. The TBI said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 4418 Western Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, officials...
Rural Metro Fire: No injuries reported in West Knox County house fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a garage caught on fire at a West Knox County home Saturday morning. Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming...
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from...
TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
