The Tennessee State Fair opens Thursday thru the 27th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The theme this year is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” featuring the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where our Grundy County booth will be on glorious display. The exhibit is being billed as the ‘largest collection of facts, history, and objects from every single county in Tennessee’. This year the state fair will have: 10 stages, 100+ livestock shows, 60+rides, 100+food vendors, all set on the gorgeous 300-acre Wilson County fairgrounds site. In 2021, the Tennessee State Fair moved to the Wilson County Fairgrounds and is now held in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. A little trivia: the first Tennessee state fair was held in 1855. Something to check out while you are there: the Wave Swinger, a 39-foot tall, super-duper ride will make its debut this year. For more info: www.tnstatefair.org.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO