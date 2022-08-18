Read full article on original website
click orlando
Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
click orlando
Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
click orlando
Tropical warnings across coast in Texas, Mexico have been discontinued
ORLANDO, Fla. – As of the latest NHC advisory, all the tropical warnings along the Texas/Mexico coast have been discontinued. The disturbance has moved inland over NE Mexico and the chance for development has ended. Heavy rain is still possible over Northeast Mexico and Southern Texas. On Friday the...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
click orlando
Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to plunge, with the cost declining for the 10th straight week. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is $3.54, making it the lowest daily average since March 1. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
WRAL
Wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-95 in Florida
Video shows a wrong-way driver that caused a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says after driving the wrong way down I-95, the driver carjacked a FedEx truck, crashed it downtown and jumped a river. Yes, that really happened. It's Florida.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
cltampa.com
This Florida stilt bungalow sits over a spring-fed lake, and comes with a private island
A unique Florida bungalow that sits quite literally above a spring-fed lake is back on the market. Custom-built in 1979, this isolated stilt house is located at 4520 Deerwood Trail, just north or Melbourne, and comes with private island surrounded by a spring-fed fresh water lake. The three-bedroom, four bathroom...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
click orlando
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
wqcs.org
Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida
Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
click orlando
71-year-old Florida mortgage manager collects $4,800 in jobless benefits after 18-month wait
Charlene Renaud is the first to admit she was ready to leave 10 weeks of back unemployment benefits behind. The 71-year-old finance manager told News 6 she was frustrated because no matter what she tried or who she called there was no way to access her account with the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
