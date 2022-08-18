ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
State
Florida State
click orlando

Tropical warnings across coast in Texas, Mexico have been discontinued

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of the latest NHC advisory, all the tropical warnings along the Texas/Mexico coast have been discontinued. The disturbance has moved inland over NE Mexico and the chance for development has ended. Heavy rain is still possible over Northeast Mexico and Southern Texas. On Friday the...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to plunge, with the cost declining for the 10th straight week. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is $3.54, making it the lowest daily average since March 1. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-95 in Florida

Video shows a wrong-way driver that caused a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says after driving the wrong way down I-95, the driver carjacked a FedEx truck, crashed it downtown and jumped a river. Yes, that really happened. It's Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wqcs.org

Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida

Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
FLORIDA STATE

