NBC Los Angeles
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown LA was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh St. and Central Ave., where the victim and suspect were arguing, the LA Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping
On Saturday, just after noon, police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping. An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.
NBC Los Angeles
Homeowner Shot and Killed Man Armed With Knife in His Front Yard
A homeowner in Lincoln Heights shot and killed a man armed with a knife Friday night. Just before 10 p.m. the homeowner was in his front yard when a man armed with a knife began charging at them. The homeowner then shot the man before calling the police. When authorities...
NBC Los Angeles
Person Found Shot in Vehicle in West Hollywood
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Injured in Police Shooting During Traffic Stop
A police shooting occurred during a traffic stop in San Pedro Saturday. Around midnight police were looking into a parked car with four people inside at 18th St. and Pacific Ave. When police made contact they found that one person inside the car had a gun. Police say that they...
NBC Los Angeles
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop
Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway
A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
NBC Los Angeles
Large Structure Fire in Downtown LA Prompts Smoke Odor Advisory
About 150 firefighters were working to tear down a massive structure fire in downtown LA Sunday morning. Just shortly after 3:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 14th St. and Compton Ave. where a commercial building was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were working for several...
NBC Los Angeles
Woodland Hills Fruit Vendor Back in Business After Vicious Attack
The acts of kindness in a Woodland Hills community are drowning out the sound of fury from last week. Dozens of neighbors in the area where street vendor Jonathan Alvarez was attacked by a man with an ax showed up for a community buy out. “(Come and) get some fresh...
NBC Los Angeles
Vanessa Bryant Expected to Testify Today in Crash Photos Lawsuit Against LA County
Vanessa Bryant is expected to testify Friday in the trial over photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna. Her testimony comes in the federal lawsuit for emotional distress against Los Angeles County, over photos that...
NBC Los Angeles
California-Florida Drug Smuggling Operation Used Checked Bags on Commercial Flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. The drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period, Polk County...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NBC Los Angeles
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach
Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
NBC Los Angeles
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
NBC Los Angeles
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week: A Special Twist On Eating Pickles
A Long Beach restaurant offers a twist on pickles that also appeals to your sweet tooth. In NBC4's coverage of Black Restaurant Week which began Friday, Ted Chen reported on how the fulfillment of one woman's dream began with her taste buds as a young girl. As a young girl...
NBC Los Angeles
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
