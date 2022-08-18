Read full article on original website
2d ago
They’ve destroyed public park bathrooms and now the city has strategically placed “ comfort stations” a.k.a “honey buckets” to enable mobile injection and pill smoking. Go figure.
Dug G.
3d ago
Come on people give the homeless EVERY PENNY YOU HAVE . Work harder million’s on welfare are counting on you!
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
Seattle airport lockdown – Travelers at SeaTac report security breach as ‘flights are grounded’
TRAVELERS at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expressed their frustrations online after a possible “security breach” may have left flights grounded. “SeaTac airport isn’t letting people leave their gates to get to baggage claim,” wrote one person on Twitter. “What’s happening?”. People said TSA agents were holding...
Snohomish County approves purchase of two hotels for conversion into homeless shelters
Snohomish County Council members have given the final green light to purchase two hotels, the Days Inn in Everett and America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds, for conversion into housing for people who are homeless. The purchase will be made through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program, which...
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one of the boats...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle
Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle
All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
KOMO News
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
As Indigenous overdose deaths spike, new clinic in Seattle offers treatment, hope
SEATTLE — A new medical clinic in downtown Seattle will expand its services to the area's unhoused population. The Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) held a grand opening for its new expansion clinic in Pioneer Square Thursday. This 3,000-square-foot clinic will offer mental health, substance abuse and primary care...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Prosecutor asks for investigation into former Seattle mayor Durkan’s deleted texts
SEATTLE — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. Satterberg said typically, the prosecutor’s office doesn’t ask for an investigation to be...
