‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd.

The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder.

“It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder,” said Baker. “It’s been round-the-clock work by this agency.”

In reference to the suspect vehicle photos of a white pick-up truck the sheriff’s office posted earlier this week, Sheriff Baker reported that has been located. Baker also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol along with the State Bureau of Investigation throughout their efforts to “bring the individuals responsible to justice.”

Marin-Sotelo was booked into the Wake County jail just after 8:30 a.m., Baker added.

