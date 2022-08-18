Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.

