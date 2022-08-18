ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Syracuse.com

Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FanDuel promo code unlocks exclusive No Sweat First Bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you don’t have an account at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can claim their No Sweat First Bet promotion today. This offer lets all...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup

Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
Syracuse.com

Hundreds without power after utility pole fire in Liverpool

Update: National Grid restored power in the area. Liverpool, N.Y. — Hundreds in Onondaga County are without power after a utility pole fire in Liverpool Saturday morning. Around 9:27 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole causing wires to come down and the transformer to light on fire, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup

Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Historic Black American Legion post seeks help to save old building

American Legion Dunbar Post 1642 sits atop a small hill in the Westcott neighborhood of Syracuse and is home to one of the oldest all-Black veterans’ legions in the country. But the century-old building has seen better days — the siding and roof showed severe wear and tear, old flooring had to be replaced and holes in the walls had to be plugged up.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

