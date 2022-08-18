Read full article on original website
Section III girls soccer players poll: Which opposing goalie do you most fear?
Cicero, N.Y. — A dominant goalie is always an advantage in a soccer match. Having a goalie that strikes fear in an opponent is even better.
Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates 20 years with food, music and community (photos)
The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival. With 13 musical acts, including Puerto Rican salsa Grammy-nominated artist Giro Lopez headlining the event, the...
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
Larry Costello: A scrawny kid from Minoa lays the foundation for the NBA, Hall of Fame (Part 1)
Note: This is the first of a five-part untold story of NBA standout Larry Costello, who was born and raised in Central New York and became a hall of famer. More than 54 years have passed since Larry Costello launched his last NBA two-handed set shot, a signature of a bygone basketball era.
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
FanDuel promo code unlocks exclusive No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you don’t have an account at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can claim their No Sweat First Bet promotion today. This offer lets all...
Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup
Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
Hundreds without power after utility pole fire in Liverpool
Update: National Grid restored power in the area. Liverpool, N.Y. — Hundreds in Onondaga County are without power after a utility pole fire in Liverpool Saturday morning. Around 9:27 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole causing wires to come down and the transformer to light on fire, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup
Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
Historic Black American Legion post seeks help to save old building
American Legion Dunbar Post 1642 sits atop a small hill in the Westcott neighborhood of Syracuse and is home to one of the oldest all-Black veterans’ legions in the country. But the century-old building has seen better days — the siding and roof showed severe wear and tear, old flooring had to be replaced and holes in the walls had to be plugged up.
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
