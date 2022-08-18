ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

New River Community and Technical College recognizes the college’s first Physical Therapy Assistant graduates

By Brandy Lawrence
City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
BECKLEY, WV
Recovery patients celebrated at Anchor Medical for Patient Appreciation Day

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical in Beaver invited the community out for a day worth celebrating. It was the facility’s Patient Appreciation Day, where former and current patients were being recognized for their recovery and well-being. They celebrated it through guest speakers, a live DJ, prizes and...
BEAVER, WV
Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20

Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
BECKLEY, WV
One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
LEWISBURG, WV
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office warns public of local scam calls

Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

