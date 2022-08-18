New River Community and Technical College recognizes the college’s first Physical Therapy Assistant graduates

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
woay.com
Mercer County Health Department to host Back To School vaccine clinic on Saturday
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 20. The clinic will occur at the Health Department on 978 Blue Prince Road from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The clinic’s purpose is to administer vaccines required for students to attend school.
woay.com
City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
woay.com
Recovery patients celebrated at Anchor Medical for Patient Appreciation Day
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical in Beaver invited the community out for a day worth celebrating. It was the facility’s Patient Appreciation Day, where former and current patients were being recognized for their recovery and well-being. They celebrated it through guest speakers, a live DJ, prizes and...
woay.com
Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20
Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Governor Jim Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to 35th District House of Delegates seat
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice appointed Andrew Anderson of Charleston to the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 35th District which covers part of Kanawha County. Anderson will succeed Larry Pack, who resigned earlier this month, serving the remainder of the unexpired term. Born and raised...
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
woay.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tawewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday night. Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of Route 631. A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Route 637 when it entered a curve, running off...
woay.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office warns public of local scam calls
Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.
Comments / 0