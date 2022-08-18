Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
With Another Brain-Eating Amoeba Case In The News, Here’s What Parents Should Know
It seems to be a headline popping up more and more lately: A child has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba. This week, that tragedy took place in Nebraska after a young boy went swimming in a local river. If it's making you question your end-of-summer plans, you surely aren't alone. After all, for many families, squeezing out every last drop of summer entails so much swimming that little fingers and toes remain in a near-perpetual state of pruney-ness. If you don't live near a beach, the "body of water" you frequent is probably a local freshwater pond, river, or lake. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with lake swimming — it often feels like a wonderfully nostalgic summer activity. However, as the air heats up, so does the water. When that happens, the conditions can become perfect for the emergence of brain-eating amoeba.
Comments / 0