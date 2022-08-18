It seems to be a headline popping up more and more lately: A child has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba. This week, that tragedy took place in Nebraska after a young boy went swimming in a local river. If it's making you question your end-of-summer plans, you surely aren't alone. After all, for many families, squeezing out every last drop of summer entails so much swimming that little fingers and toes remain in a near-perpetual state of pruney-ness. If you don't live near a beach, the "body of water" you frequent is probably a local freshwater pond, river, or lake. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with lake swimming — it often feels like a wonderfully nostalgic summer activity. However, as the air heats up, so does the water. When that happens, the conditions can become perfect for the emergence of brain-eating amoeba.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO