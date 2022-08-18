ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of CPS discusses challenges for the upcoming school year

By Keith Johnson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The CEO of Chicago Public Schools is leaning on the city and community to help guide and protect students this year.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he needs all hands on deck to deal with staffing challenges, student safety and improving mental health resources.

"We brought our principals together in a summit and we asked them, what are you the most anxious about for the upcoming school year and what can the district do to ease anxiety?," he said to an audience at the City Club of Chicago last week.

"The most common response was adequate staffing."

In regards to student safety and gun violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times , Martinez said: “This is not just a CPS issue, this is a citywide initiative. What our students tell us is they feel safe in schools, but they struggle with feeling safe in the communities.”

When it comes to mental health, Martinez said the district plans to hire more counselors and social workers and train teachers to respond to trauma.

