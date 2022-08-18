Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
FDA Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Use In Adolescents
The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents. In pediatric expansion, the vaccine achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with clinical efficacy of 78.29% overall when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain in the U.S.
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won’t further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest. The clock is ticking for Las Vegas, a college town and economic hub for ranchers and farmers who have called this rural expanse of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range home for generations.
No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public
People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TribeTokes To Launch THC Vaping Products In Massachusetts Via Blue Box Brands
TribeTokes LLC, has partnered with regional operator Blue Box Brands to debut its line of Delta 9 THC vaping products exclusively at licensed adult-use and medical dispensaries in Massachusetts by Q3 2022. "Our mission from Day 1 was to introduce a cleaner vaping product with no fillers or synthetic ingredients,...
McDonald's is trialing its Chicken Big Mac in the US after it became a fan favorite in the UK
The US trial of the burger, which has chicken patties instead of beef, is taking place in Florida later this month.
Comments / 0