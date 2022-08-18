Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.