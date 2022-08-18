ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old

By Christianna Barbosa
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

