Provincetown, MA

SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Oliver condemns Last Week Tonight broadcaster HBO after content deleted from streaming platform

John Oliver has hit out against his network employer HBO during an episode of Last Week Tonight broadcast on that very channel. The comedian and presenter used a segment of his weekly programme to make reference to the dozens of TV shows and films that have been taken from the streaming platform HBO Max in recent weeks.These removals are a result of Warner Bros Discovery's plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one service. One of the biggest cuts was the Batgirl film, which has been shelved indefinitely despite its completion and a $90m spend.On the most recent...
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Chris Hemsworth Went Camping With His Sons, And Kangaroo Wrestling Was Apparently Involved

Chris Hemsworth is a lot of things. He’s a proud Australia native, a Marvel Cinematic Universe star and one of the most sought-after stars in all of Hollywood. On top of all that though, he’s also a family man, who appears to relish the time that he gets to spend with his children. The loving dad also doesn’t mind posting about some of the outings that he has with his little ones. And in the latest installment of the “Hemsworth Fatherhood Chronicles,” the actor took his sons on a camping trip, during which there was apparently… kangaroo wrestling?
CELEBRITIES

