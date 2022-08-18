ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SLC SWAT incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that they were able to safely take a man into custody in relation to the SWAT incident that occurred on Tuesday. SLCPD says that just after 1:30 p.m. officers were called to Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue on a domestic disturbance. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draper, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Draper, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS mailperson and robbed […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Possession#Police#Murder#Drugs#Violent Crime#Draper Draper#The Heritage Apartments
ksl.com

Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Utah teacher arrested, accused of soliciting photos from teen

AMERICAN FORK — A Utah County school teacher has been arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos from a boy online. Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. While a...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
RIVERTON, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy