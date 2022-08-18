Read full article on original website
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
KUTV
Man arrested after domestic violence assault, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A SWAT team responded to a Salt Lake City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a domestic violence suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a house. According to police, the assault was reported on Chadwick Street near Parkway Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When officers responded, they were...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SLC SWAT incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that they were able to safely take a man into custody in relation to the SWAT incident that occurred on Tuesday. SLCPD says that just after 1:30 p.m. officers were called to Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue on a domestic disturbance. The […]
ksl.com
Judge orders man to stand trial for murder in crash that killed Salt Lake business owner
WEST JORDAN — Christian Cody Facer sat with his head bent over in a West Jordan courtroom on Tuesday next to his lawyers as he listened to a 3rd District judge determine there was enough evidence for him to face trial for murder. Judge Chelsea Koch said it is...
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS mailperson and robbed […]
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
ksl.com
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
ksl.com
Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police respond to a report of shots fired, turned out to be fireworks
LEHI, Utah — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Lehi Police responded to a call of what they thought were two vehicles exchanging gunfire. Officers responded to the area of 400 E. Old Ranch Road where the incident was reported to be taking place. Upon arriving on the...
ksl.com
Utah teacher arrested, accused of soliciting photos from teen
AMERICAN FORK — A Utah County school teacher has been arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos from a boy online. Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. While a...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
SCSD apprehend Heber Man after hotel search in PC
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies were requested to assist in the search and arrest of a suspect on Saturday. The suspect, a 46-year-old male from Heber, was […]
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Utah dad arrested after 10-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
The father of a 10-month-old was arrested last week in Lehi after the girl overdosed on fentanyl, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
eastidahonews.com
Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
Utah family seeks answers in 51-year-old cold case murder
Sunday marked 51 years since 17-year-old Johanna Leatherbury was brutally murdered in Salt Lake County, and her family is still desperate to know what happened.
