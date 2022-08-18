ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Roybal
3d ago

I am so heartbroken for all the family! Just know that we all grieve for the loss of your beautiful son and please know he is now in Gods Heavenly Kingdom where there is no more pain and suffering Gods blessings to you all 🙏✝️

Cleta Council
3d ago

I am truly sorry for you and your family's loss of that sweet, beautiful boy. May the Lord comfort you all and may that sweet child Rest In Heavenly Peace.

Lillian Burdorf
3d ago

so sorry for your loss. i know how hard it is to lose a son or a child. i lost my son 5 years ago. It is something you never quite get over. May God strengthen and hold u in his arms.

Fox News

NBC News' Richard Engel's son Henry dies at age 6

Longtime NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his 6-year-old son Henry had died after a lifelong battle with a rare brain disorder. "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard," Engel wrote on Twitter.
Fox News

Anne Heche’s son pays tribute after mother's death: 'Hopefully my mom is free from pain'

Actress Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, shared an emotional farewell to his mother following her death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital.
HollywoodLife

NBC News’ Richard Engel Shares That Beloved Son, 6, Has Died After Incurable Brain Disorder

Henry Engel, the six-year-old son of NBC News’ Richard Engel, has sadly succumbed to a rare, genetic brain disorder. Richard announced Henry’s death with a post on Twitter on Aug. 18. “Our beloved son Henry passed away,” Richard wrote. “He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it and so much more.” The note was signed by Richard and his wife, Mary, who he married in 2015.
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Cheryl E Preston

Jack Wagoner addresses the death of his son Harrison

Actor Jack Wagoner is well known for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When calls the Heart. He and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio on GH) were dealt a devastating blow when their son Harrison Wagoner, 27 was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6. Jack had previously used social media to discuss his son's issues with being a substance use abuser and how he once went missing for a week.
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
