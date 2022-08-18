Read full article on original website
Patricia Roybal
3d ago
I am so heartbroken for all the family! Just know that we all grieve for the loss of your beautiful son and please know he is now in Gods Heavenly Kingdom where there is no more pain and suffering Gods blessings to you all 🙏✝️
Reply(10)
233
Cleta Council
3d ago
I am truly sorry for you and your family's loss of that sweet, beautiful boy. May the Lord comfort you all and may that sweet child Rest In Heavenly Peace.
Reply(6)
168
Lillian Burdorf
3d ago
so sorry for your loss. i know how hard it is to lose a son or a child. i lost my son 5 years ago. It is something you never quite get over. May God strengthen and hold u in his arms.
Reply(6)
96
