Police: 2 people bitten by sharks at a South Carolina beach on the same day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were bitten by sharks off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on the same day, according to police.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that two people were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other.

According to WSOC, the first bite happened near 75th Avenue North and the second one happened north of 82nd Avenue.

MBPD told WPDE, per WSOC, that the Myrtle Beach patrols work alongside the Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida, which helps them to identify the kind of marine animal bites with a focus on shark bites.

According to the Sun News, police have not released any information about the victims such as their age and gender but they did say that both swimmers were in the water when they were bit by the shark. Police told the Sun News that one of the victims was bitten on the forearm.

No further information has been released.

