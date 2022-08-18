Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial

CREDIT: Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.

Law enforcement officials said one bullet fired by Pickens hit the other man’s car; the man Pickens shot at reportedly fired back during the encounter. When Fitchburg police officers responded to the scene, they found multiple shell casings.

Pickens is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of felony bail jumping, according to online court records.

During his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dane County Judge Susan Crawford ruled there’s enough evidence to move forward with the case against Pickens. A follow-up court date had not yet been set as of 10:30 a.m.

