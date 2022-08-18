ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – A Big School Welcome

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We hope your kids are settling back into school and are happy being back in the classroom. Making the transition back to school is much easier thanks to many welcoming faces like Officer Vega who returned to Fort Mill Elementary. Vegae is one...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Tour De York Dominates the Blue Skies Over York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High in the sky this weekend 45 planes from across the region participated in the 3rd Annual Tour De York Parade at the Rock Hill York County Airport. Planes took off from the airport just before noon and flew over points of interest...
YORK COUNTY, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list

CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look. Meet the woman behind the new Winthrop University’s President. Join us as we meet Lauren Serna, Winthrop’s First Lady. He has been an advisor to the President...
ROCK HILL, SC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting

Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement

BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

