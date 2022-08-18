Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Duo behind Flipside Café to open FM Eatery in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café are expanding their portfolio with a new restaurant in Fort Mill. Chefs Amy and Jon Fortes plan to open FM Eatery — also known as the Fortes Mill Eatery — in December at 217 Main St.
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – A Big School Welcome
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We hope your kids are settling back into school and are happy being back in the classroom. Making the transition back to school is much easier thanks to many welcoming faces like Officer Vega who returned to Fort Mill Elementary. Vegae is one...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Habitat Celebration and Catawba Community Mental Health Event – All Tomorrow
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity Building Two Affordable Homes in the City of York and Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation is inviting the community to join in event celebration. Habitat For Humanity Dedication – Tomorrow, August 20th, Habitat will celebrate construction that is underway with...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
cn2.com
Tour De York Dominates the Blue Skies Over York
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High in the sky this weekend 45 planes from across the region participated in the 3rd Annual Tour De York Parade at the Rock Hill York County Airport. Planes took off from the airport just before noon and flew over points of interest...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
End of an era: Century-old tree that was spot for so many memories in Charlotte being removed
Friday, the county removed an oak tree near the pond that's believed to be 100 years old.
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look. Meet the woman behind the new Winthrop University’s President. Join us as we meet Lauren Serna, Winthrop’s First Lady. He has been an advisor to the President...
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting
Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
