Pine Forest High School under code-yellow lockdown after text threat, 2nd in a week

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School is under a ‘code yellow’ lockdown and deputies are currently investigating.

ESCO said there is no immediate threat, but wanted to put the school into lockdown for safety purposes.

“The school is currently in lockdown because of text threats, but deputies are thinking it is a prank,” said Sgt. Peterson. “They did put the school in lockdown because of the text threats though.”

This is the second threat in a week, after Escambia County Public Schools said Pine Forest High School received an anonymous threat and was “placed in an elevated state of security,” on Tuesday.

Deputies are currently at Pine Forest High School investigating.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

