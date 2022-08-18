ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Stolen vehicle involved in a lengthy pursuit

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Honda CR-V. The vehicle was reported stolen in Montgomery County in the area of US 59 S. and CR 352.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, beginning a lengthy pursuit. The suspect exited in Ganado and traveled north on CR 256, turned right on CR 258 and then right on FM 710. The subject then re-entered US 59 S. and traveled towards Edna at speeds of 100 mph+.

The suspect then exited US 59 in Edna and traveled north on SH 111 before coming to a stop. The member took the suspect into custody on SH 111 N., just south of Morales.

Law enforcement recovered a handgun in the driver’s side door pocket. At this time, officials have not identified the suspect who is being transported to the Wharton County Jail.

The suspect received the following charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle,
  • Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle
  • and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

He also has additional charges pending.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted with the stop:

  • El Campo Police Department
  • Ganado Police Department
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Edna Police Department
  • Texas Department of Public Safety

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photos.

