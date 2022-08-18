Read full article on original website
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Aug. 23
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER. 2. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA. 3....
Dream Local Digital’s Shannon Kinney elected as corporator for local bank
THOMASTON — Dream Local Digital’s founder and client success officer, Shannon Kinney, was elected to serve as a corporator for Bangor Savings Bank by its board. She holds this position as one of the few Midcoast Maine business owners voted in to represent the region. "It is an...
On the issues: House District 38 candidate Betsy Garrold
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Reelect Jan Dodge to the Maine State House
Representative Jan Dodge’s voting record during her two terms serving District 97 (Belfast-Northport-Waldo) clearly demonstrates her commitment to the health and welfare of her constituents and all citizens of Maine. Jan is now running for reelection to the Maine State House to represent H.D. 39 (Belfast-Northport-Belmont). Her votes in...
Aug. 20 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Updated: On the issues: House District 39 candidate Stephen Hemenway
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Ralph ‘Mike’ Fisher, obituary
Ralph “Mike” Fisher, age 69, passed away at PenBay Medical Center on August 15, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Becky Fisher; his sister, Barbara Kenney and her husband Phil; his children: Matthew Fisher, Rachel Pridgen, Ryan Fisher and his wife, Jaime; his step-children: Nathaniel Ayotte and his wife Sydney, Cameron Ayotte and his wife Patty; his grandchildren: Teghan, Reece, Ethan, Brycen and Soren; nieces and nephews and his pets Gracie and Kiki.
Belfast Maskers announce cast of ‘Treasure Island’
BELFAST — Auditions were held in early August for Belfast Maskers' next production, a staged reading of a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. Director Suzanne Ramczyk, who adapted the beloved adventure for the stage, has cast the following actors: Cassidy Small as Jim Hawkins; Scott Anthony Smith as James Hawkins and Israel Hands; Robert Smith as Dr. Livesey; Cory Burns as Squire Trelawney; Peter Conant as Long John Silver; Greg Marsanskis as Captain Smollett and Billy Bones; Beverly Mann as Ben Gunnand Arrow; David Rynerson as Black Dog, George Merry, and Job Anderson; Brian Ross as Pew and Hunter; Monique DesChamps as Redruth and Mother and Dick; April Rejman as Mother, Tom, and Pirate in Red Cap; and André Blanchard as Father, Supervisor Dance, and Tom Morgan.
Philip B. Crosby, Jr., notice
BELFAST — Philip B. Crosby, Jr., 91, of Belfast, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital. A complete obituary will be published later and a memorial service will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home...
Marilyn C. Keene, obituary
Our sweet mother Marilyn C. Keene sadly passed away on July 30, 2022 at the age of 84. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a respected member of the community in Belfast, Maine. She was a...
Route 1 culvert replacement in Stockton Springs
STOCKTON SPRINGS — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun work to replace a large box culvert on Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The project area is just north of the Searsport/Stockton Springs town line. Work Monday, Aug. 15, and is scheduled to finish on November 23. Drivers should...
Vehicle crash on Vinalhaven claims life
VINALHAVEN — A Vinalhaven man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Knox County RCC received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury in the area of 687 North Haven Road, on the island of Vinalhaven. Knox County Deputy...
Chimney fire at Blaze Restaurant gets doused late Saturday night in Camden
CAMDEN — Sparks could be seen flying above a chimney from across Camden Harbor Saturday night as Camden firefighters rushed to Bay View Landing, and Blaze Restaurant. Alarms were sounding, and the creosote that had accumulated in the restaurant’s chimney was building into an active fire, according to Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley.
