BELFAST — Auditions were held in early August for Belfast Maskers' next production, a staged reading of a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. Director Suzanne Ramczyk, who adapted the beloved adventure for the stage, has cast the following actors: Cassidy Small as Jim Hawkins; Scott Anthony Smith as James Hawkins and Israel Hands; Robert Smith as Dr. Livesey; Cory Burns as Squire Trelawney; Peter Conant as Long John Silver; Greg Marsanskis as Captain Smollett and Billy Bones; Beverly Mann as Ben Gunnand Arrow; David Rynerson as Black Dog, George Merry, and Job Anderson; Brian Ross as Pew and Hunter; Monique DesChamps as Redruth and Mother and Dick; April Rejman as Mother, Tom, and Pirate in Red Cap; and André Blanchard as Father, Supervisor Dance, and Tom Morgan.

BELFAST, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO