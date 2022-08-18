Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Related
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News
All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?. During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.
Why a former rival executive views Patriots’ Mac Jones as having a ‘legitimate chance’ at being in the MVP conversation
"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
Patriots player's son takes first steps at Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO -- A special moment happened at Gillette Stadium after Friday's pre-season game. Player Mack Wilson's son took his first steps on the field.The proud dad tweeted out a video of the moment after the game against the Panthers. Wilson is a linebacker and this is his first season with New England.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The strangest thing about Tom Brady's unexplained absence
BOSTON -- I am respectfully curious about Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.It's a respectful curiosity, of course, because Tom Brady is a human being who is very likely dealing with a human being situation. One would imagine. And even though he's extremely famous, and even though he uses his fame to sell expensive T-shirts and vibrating massage balls and electrolyte powder, there's still plenty about his life that is absolutely none of anyone's business.Still, the most competitive football player the sport has ever seen is in the midst of a 10-day training camp hiatus while getting...
Could Tom Brady be missing the Bucs training camp for The Masked Singer?! Reddit user comes up with incredibly detailed but wild theory to explain quarterback's mysterious absence... by following Rob Gronkowski's lead
Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11, and one Reddit user believes they may have just figured out the reason for the quarterback's mysterious training camp absence. Before we dive too deep into the theory, it's important to note what Bucs coach Todd Bowles...
Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffers collarbone injury
The timetable for his return is unclear. The Patriots could be without one of their promising players for a bit. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in Friday’s preseason win over the Panthers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Thornton departed Friday’s game early with what was originally called a shoulder injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
Yardbarker
Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas
The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
Patriots Rookie Wide Receiver Suffers Unfortunate Injury
During the second half of Friday night's preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton went down with a shoulder injury. Thornton was ruled out for the rest of the game because of his injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status isn't very...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday. The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL preseason Week 2: Giants get injury scare; Cowboys may have found a kick returner
Only one more weekend of NFL preseason action remains to be played. Here is what we learned from Week 2.
Tom Brady set for return to Bucs training camp
TAMPA – Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp is coming to an end soon.The former Patriots (and apparently almost Raiders) quarterback stepped away from his preparations with Tampa Bay earlier this month for personal reasons.Head coach Todd Bowles said at the time Brady would be away until after the team's preseason game against the Titans, which took place Saturday. But Bowles then said Thursday he didn't know a firm date when Brady would be back, which raised some eyebrows in the football world.On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brady is expected to be back with the Bucs "very shortly." Bowles said on Sunday that Brady will be back this week, but didn't provide an exact day. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Brady is expected to be in the building on Monday.Brady has gone radio silent during his absence, and the Bucs have not provided any additional information about why the quarterback was away for nearly two weeks.
Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury
The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.
theScore
Brady to return to Bucs this week after personal absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to return to the team this upcoming week, head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Bowles said on Aug. 11 that Brady wouldn't be back until after Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. The head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker
The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping to have a kicking competition between veterans Ryan Santoso and Elliott Fry this training camp. But an injury has all but settled the battle. According to PFN NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars have cut Fry from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He will...
Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon
The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends. New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene. "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene,"...
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1