Even if you can watch aspen turn color right outside your home’s windows each fall, the breadth and variety of the phenomenon state-wide provides the perfect excuse for a road trip. Or two or three. This is true even for us Estes Park residents, who have the good fortune to be surrounded by groves of various sizes and to live in close proximity to serious displays of color in Rocky Mountain National Park. Bear Lake Road, for example, never fails to be breathtaking.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO