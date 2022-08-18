ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY: “Quick Paint” outside yields beautiful art

Dozens of artists spread out their easels and paints around George Hix Riverside Plaza in Estes Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, for a “quick paint” as part of the Plein Air event going on in town this week. Onlookers were treated to an amazing process where creative people come up with a concept and finish their pieces in only 90 minutes.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Road Tripping: Passing aspen

Even if you can watch aspen turn color right outside your home’s windows each fall, the breadth and variety of the phenomenon state-wide provides the perfect excuse for a road trip. Or two or three. This is true even for us Estes Park residents, who have the good fortune to be surrounded by groves of various sizes and to live in close proximity to serious displays of color in Rocky Mountain National Park. Bear Lake Road, for example, never fails to be breathtaking.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman

In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy