Santa Clarita, CA

Man fights with teenager outside Santa Clarita coffee shop

By City News Service
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - A fight between an adult man and a 13-year-old boy caught on video in Valencia has led sheriff's deputies to initiate an investigation today.

The scuffle, which was captured on video that has gone viral, happened on Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Drive.

A man wearing a green shirt is seen on the video pushing the teenager to the ground. Someone can be heard on the video saying, “Call 911.”

The store is frequented by students from Rio Norte Junior High after school.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley Station told Fox 11 they are aware of the video and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the station at 661-260-4000.

