MIAMI — The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary. That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed. Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.GOVERNORThe Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO