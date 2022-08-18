ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man in his early 50′s.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765) 778-2121.

