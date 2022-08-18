Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County.

It is unclear what started the fire but officials believe it started in an apartment and spread to an antique store below.

One of the four injuries was a man living in the apartment over the store who suffered chest pains.

The man also had two dogs who made it out unharmed.

Three firefighters have been transported to a hospital with minor shoulder and leg injuries.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue and lasted for a number of hours.

The area around the fire has been closed for the day while crews work on tearing down the remainder of the building.