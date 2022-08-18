ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHZmi_0hM78vfY00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County.

It is unclear what started the fire but officials believe it started in an apartment and spread to an antique store below.

One of the four injuries was a man living in the apartment over the store who suffered chest pains.

The man also had two dogs who made it out unharmed.

Three firefighters have been transported to a hospital with minor shoulder and leg injuries.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue and lasted for a number of hours.

The area around the fire has been closed for the day while crews work on tearing down the remainder of the building.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls

(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Rochester, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Accidents
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Accident#Am 1020
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
WHEELING, WV
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy