Tom Brady, 45, has sparked a theory that he’s appearing on season 8 of The Masked Singer. This started after the 7-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected break from preseason training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month for a “personal matter.” Fans think Tom has traded in his football gear for an over-the-top costume on the Fox reality show. The theory has gotten so much attention that Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff brought it up on live television.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO