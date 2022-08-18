ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Fans Believe He Took Personal Leave To Be On ‘Masked Singer’: NFL Exec Responds

Tom Brady, 45, has sparked a theory that he’s appearing on season 8 of The Masked Singer. This started after the 7-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected break from preseason training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month for a “personal matter.” Fans think Tom has traded in his football gear for an over-the-top costume on the Fox reality show. The theory has gotten so much attention that Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff brought it up on live television.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy