ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Prince William County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Woodbridge, VA
Accidents
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Four injured when planes collide at Flying Circus airfield in Bealeton

Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided Saturday morning at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Fauquier County. The incident happened about 9:05 a.m. at the airfield in the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. State police say a Stearman aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided, causing one of them to overturn, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
BEALETON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Marshal#Stove#Accident#The American Red Cross
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WUSA9

Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold

Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: One killed, second wounded in Manassas area shooting

A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing. Officers arrived...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy