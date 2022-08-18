Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Investigators asking for help solving arson case at construction site in Fairfax
At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, workers arrived at the house and found a large stack of 2x4 planks smoldering in the basement. Fire crews responded to the house at 9:11 a.m. and put out the fire before it could spread. A few original flavor Twisted Tea cans were found at scene.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis
A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.
Bay Net
Tree Falls On 83-Year-Old Leonardtown Man; Flown Out With Injuries
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree. The patient was unconscious, but breathing....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Inside Nova
Four injured when planes collide at Flying Circus airfield in Bealeton
Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided Saturday morning at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Fauquier County. The incident happened about 9:05 a.m. at the airfield in the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. State police say a Stearman aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided, causing one of them to overturn, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
popville.com
School Supply Drive & Social in Blagden Alley Sunday
Tomorrow (Sunday 4-6pm) we are hosting a back to school supply drive and chalk event (in Blagden Alley). All supplies will be donated to our neighborhood elementary school, Seaton Elementary.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
WJLA
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
NBC Washington
Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold
Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: One killed, second wounded in Manassas area shooting
A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing. Officers arrived...
Inside Nova
Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel
An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
Comments / 0