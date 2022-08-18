Poe’s River Edge LLC & Eagle Sky Industrial Park, LLC submitted a request for a Special Exception to allow a new private street to improve traffic flow through parcels located at 508 Kendrick Lane. The property is zoned I-2. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarized the request and explained that the plan called for a narrower right-of-way, 20 feet, than the town standard, which is 36 feet. Commissioner Gordon asked if the narrower width would present an obstacle to emergency vehicle access, and Director Kopishke responded that previous input from the County Fire Marshal was that 20 feet were sufficient for access. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO