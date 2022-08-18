ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Town Planning Commission routine becoming similar to County’s: More short-term rentals

Poe’s River Edge LLC & Eagle Sky Industrial Park, LLC submitted a request for a Special Exception to allow a new private street to improve traffic flow through parcels located at 508 Kendrick Lane. The property is zoned I-2. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarized the request and explained that the plan called for a narrower right-of-way, 20 feet, than the town standard, which is 36 feet. Commissioner Gordon asked if the narrower width would present an obstacle to emergency vehicle access, and Director Kopishke responded that previous input from the County Fire Marshal was that 20 feet were sufficient for access. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
To ramp up teacher pipeline, school division joins partners to create pathway for teacher licensure

The Warren County School Board during its August 17 meeting voted unanimously to allow Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to enter a partnership with James Madison University and Laurel Ridge Community College to provide its paraprofessional employees with the opportunity to become licensed teachers. “Providing every student in Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Debate continues for Warren County School Board’s membership in VSBA

Despite assurances from leaders of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) that the organization’s advocacy efforts are bipartisan, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 17 work session unanimously voted again to table action on whether to remain a VSBA member. Following a motion to table three...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Commentary, Part 1: Melanie Salins – a pattern of scare-tactic disinformation and one BIG LIE

It has been brought to my attention that in Facebook posts early in the week of August 14th to her social media “friends” in response to Royal Examiner reporting on school board issues and my Op-Ed on implications and potential strategies surrounding Ms. Salins initiative to remove the Warren County School Board from the Virginia School Boards Association, she identified me as “the self proclaimed communist” of the Royal Examiner staff.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County

A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning. These lessons are for children and adults and will...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
CULPEPER, VA
SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner (1947 – 2022)

Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Skyview Nursing Home in Luray, Virginia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later at Lake Arrowhead in Luray. Judy was born June 29, 1947, in Rock Mills, Virginia, the...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy

With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

