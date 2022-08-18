Garland teen indicted for capital murder, aggravated robbery in Costco parking lot murder

The 16-year old who was certified to stand trial as an adult for capital murder has just been indicted.

A Dallas County grand jury has returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery against 16-year old Cameron Range of Garland.

Range is one of four teenagers who police say approached 60-year old Ali Elbanna, robbed him then shot him dead as he loaded his car in the parking lot of the Costco Business Center on Park Lane.

Mary Elbanna is the daughter of the victim. She says the family wants all four suspects involved in the crime to be locked up for life, to keep society safe.

The group committed another robbery at gunpoint before Eldanna's shooting, taking two cellphones, according to a police affidavit.

Elbanna says if Range had stayed in the juvenile court system he could have been out of prison in a year.

Range would be sentenced to life in prison if he's convicted. He is ineligible for the death penalty because of his age, so the only sentence for a capital murder conviction would be life without parole.

