Jack Del Rio gives terse response on why he deleted his Twitter account

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wasn't very interested in discussing why he decided to delete his personal Twitter account in June, telling reporters on Wednesday only that it was a "personal choice."

Del Rio caused quite a stir with his polarizing comments two months ago about the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when he wondered aloud why the "summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed" but the Capitol right is. In the former, Del Rio was referring to the nationwide protests sparked by the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

A day after his tweets, Del Rio explained away the Capitol riot as a "dust-up" to reporters, prompting further backlash with many fans calling for his firing.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 for his remarks, which may have even sunk Washington's chances at getting a stadium built in Virginia.

Del Rio quietly deleted his Twitter account days later.

Asked on Wednesday what was behind his decision to extricate himself from Twitter, Del Rio simply said, "Personal choice."

The pressure is ratcheting up on Del Rio to deliver with a defense that drastically underperformed last season, plummeting from second in the league in yards allowed in 2020 to 22nd in 2021. Washington's defensive line has four first-round picks and ranked 17th in team sacks (38).

Rivera abruptly fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III last week, just days before his team's preseason opener.