ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade

Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
UPI News

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday. The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dillard has confidence of a starter stuck in a backup role

CLEVELAND — Before Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata walked out on the rain-soaked field in street clothes for a workout and a leisurely stroll. Like the rest of the Eagles’ starters, Mailata had the day off. Andre Dillard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#American Football#Nfl Players Association#The Associated Press#Comments Feed
NBC Sports

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Aidan Hutchinson “getting a little antsy” for season to start

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he felt last week’s joint practice sessions with the Colts gave his team confidence about their ability to compete this year and they appear to have helped one key rookie feel like he’s done all the preparation he needs for the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: We expected Isaiah Likely to be really good, he’s been what we expected

The Ravens have not played tight end Mark Andrews in the preseason and that’s left a lot of snaps for fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely in his first summer of pro football. Likely has done a lot with the opportunity. He had four catches for 44 yards in the team’s first preseason game and starred on Sunday with eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown to help the Ravens keep their preseason winning streak alive against the Cardinals.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more

For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Washington's RBs should be dynamic regardless of pecking order

Those who are actually involved in the group probably care. Fantasy football players, meanwhile, definitely care. But for anyone else invested in the Commanders this season, the pecking order in Washington's backfield doesn't matter nearly as much as what the overall production could look like. Thanks to the sudden rise...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Seven 49ers players to watch in preseason clash vs. Vikings

After two days of practices at the Minnesota Vikings’ expansive practice facility in Eagan, Minn., the 49ers figure to tell a lot of their regulars to sit this one out. The 49ers are in the midst of a 14-day stretch in which they have already taken part in one preseason game and two joint practices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy