Struggling Josh Donaldson provides biggest swing of Yankees season
The biggest swing of the Yankees season now belongs to Josh Donaldson.
With the Bombers set up for yet another frustrating loss after a three-run 10 th inning from the Rays, Donaldson stepped in with the bases loaded and launched a true walk-off grand slam to, at least temporarily, lift the Yankees out of their month-long swoon.
“We’ve said it all year long,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, we’ve scuffled here recently, but we’ve been having quality at-bats for the better part of the season. that’s who we are as a team.”
Donaldson seemed to let some demons go himself, emphatically tossing his bat after blasting a home run that the Yankees hope will awake their dormant bats heading into a big series with the Blue Jays.
“Just to stay composed and trust in my process and what I’m doing, and I was able to execute,” Donaldson said. “As soon as I hit it, I saw the direction it as going and knew it had a good chance.
“We want to carry the momentum going into tomorrow…we believe a lot in this team.”
