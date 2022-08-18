ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Struggling Josh Donaldson provides biggest swing of Yankees season

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTepJ_0hM78d1i00

The biggest swing of the Yankees season now belongs to Josh Donaldson.

With the Bombers set up for yet another frustrating loss after a three-run 10 th inning from the Rays, Donaldson stepped in with the bases loaded and launched a true walk-off grand slam to, at least temporarily, lift the Yankees out of their month-long swoon.

“We’ve said it all year long,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, we’ve scuffled here recently, but we’ve been having quality at-bats for the better part of the season. that’s who we are as a team.”

Donaldson seemed to let some demons go himself, emphatically tossing his bat after blasting a home run that the Yankees hope will awake their dormant bats heading into a big series with the Blue Jays.

“Just to stay composed and trust in my process and what I’m doing, and I was able to execute,” Donaldson said. “As soon as I hit it, I saw the direction it as going and knew it had a good chance.

“We want to carry the momentum going into tomorrow…we believe a lot in this team.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Bombers#The Blue Jays#Donaldson Grand Slam#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy