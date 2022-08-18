ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks sign forward Cole Guttman to entry-level contract

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have signed 23-year-old forward Cole Guttman to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday morning. The deal carries a $950,000 cap hit annually and runs through the 2023-’24 season.

Guttman had 19 goals and 26 assists as a senior at the University of Denver last season, when he helped the team win the national championship.
He had 121 points in 140 career games at Denver. The Tampa Bay Lightning selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“Cole’s game has progressed during his time with the University of Denver and we’re looking forward to continuing that development within our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “Captaining his team to a championship last season demonstrates his leadership and commitment on the ice, and those are qualities we’re always looking for in our players.”

Chicago, IL
