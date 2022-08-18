Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
fox44news.com
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
