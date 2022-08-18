ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
Hundreds Of Haitian Migrants Arrive Off Florida Keys In Overloaded Boat

On Saturday afternoon (August 6), more than 300 Haitian migrants reportedly arrived offshore of the Florida Keys via an overloaded sailboat. According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol the boat was grounded off shore of a gated community. Around 200 people remained on the vessel while 113 jumped into the shallow water and made it to shore.
Boat packed with 625kg of cocaine seized off Panama coast by border service

Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine.Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug.The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn inTempers flare during local meeting over Thornton Heath explosion that killed childLiz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Sunak warns
Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.One controversial stretch cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world.It is one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects and has drawn objections from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers, who have held protests to block backhoes...
The best road trips in South Korea weave through mountains, islands and history

Taking a road trip in South Korea is a great way to see another side to the country © Henn Photography / Getty Images. South Korea might not leap out as the obvious place for a road trip. The country’s superb public transportation means a private vehicle is rarely necessary, and the traffic in Seoul can make you question the point of the open road when you spend so much time at a standstill.
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
A Guide to Crossing Canada in the Most Luxurious Way Possible — By Train

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway played a vital role in Canadian tourism in the early 1900s but, despite the fact that the train network in Canada still spans from coast to coast, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves; travelers tend to drive or fly across the country, bypassing the old-world luxury — and sustainability — that traveling by rail affords.
Wellness Retreats in South America

Exploring the best of the Andes and beyond, here are 13 of the best wellness retreats in South America. Known for its breath-taking landscapes, rich culture and history, natural wonders, and luxurious retreats, South America offers a variety of immersive experiences that bring you closer to the wonders of Mother Earth. Boasting wellness treatments and excursions of all kinds, it has never been so easy to enrich your body, mind, and soul. These 13 retreats in South America offer a luxuriously enriching wellness experience.

