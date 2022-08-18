Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine.Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug.The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn inTempers flare during local meeting over Thornton Heath explosion that killed childLiz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Sunak warns

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO